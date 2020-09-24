Eco El Paso, a nonprofit focused on sustainability in El Paso, is now a local chapter of the Texas Solar Energy Society. Eco El Paso represents West Texas for the society, which works to educate and inspire Texans to adopt solar energy. The local nonprofit hosts an annual conference and operates a membership program and Million Trees El Paso program.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.