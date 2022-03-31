Raul Torres Santos

Raul Torres Santos, a teacher at Eastwood High School, has been named the Career and Technical Association of Texas Teacher of the Year for his innovation in the classroom, commitment to students and dedication to the improvement of career and technical education in the community. Santos has helped grow the VEX robotics community from 20 local teams to more than 200 and organized the annual Girl Powered El Paso conference. He has trained or presented to more than 10,000 students, parents, educators and community leaders. Santos will be recognized at the CTAT summer conference in Fort Worth.

