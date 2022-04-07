William Robertson

The University of Texas at El Paso has named William Robertson, also known as Dr. Skateboard, dean of the College of Health Sciences. More than 2,200 undergraduate, master’s and doctoral students are enrolled in the college. Robertson joined the UTEP faculty in 2004. Most recently, he was interim dean of the College of Health Sciences and has been associate dean of the College of Education. Robertson is a recipient of the University of Texas System Regents’ Outstanding Teaching Award and the 2016 UTEP President’s Meritorious Service Award. Robertson, who has skateboarded for more than 40 years, uses the sport to teach young people concepts like math and physics. He has a doctorate in multicultural teacher and childhood education from the University of New Mexico.

