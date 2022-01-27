Silvina Tonarelli

Silvina Tonarelli

The J. Edward and Helen M.C. Stern Foundation has donated $500,000 to Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso to create an endowed professorship in the Department of Psychiatry. Dr. Silvina Tonarelli has been named the inaugural endowed professor. She is an associate professor and program director of the psychiatry residency training program and neuropsychiatric division at Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso’s Alberta clinic. The number of licensed psychiatrists in El Paso is 5.4 per 100,000 people compared to 8 per 100,000 across the state. “With this type of support, we can continue increasing the awareness, prevention and treatment of mental health issues in El Paso,” Tonarelli said in a news release. “Thanks to the Stern Foundation, we’ll continue growing as a department and bring in more psychiatrists and projects to improve our treatment and prevention programs, which will benefit our entire region.”

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.