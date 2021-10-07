The El Paso Downtown Management District has appointed four new board members. The three-year appointments were confirmed by City Council on Sept. 14. They are: Nadia Baem, a commercial real estate professional; Edgar Lopez, principal architect at In*Situ Architecture; Mark Osborn, partner at Kemp Smith law firm; and Edgar Orozco, co-founder of Chelito’s. The district also reappointed Steve Ortega, Bill Burton and Eric Pearson to the board. The Downtown Management District is a quasi-governmental entity governed by Downtown business and property owners that provides services and promotes economic development Downtown.

