Rosas-Ayub

The Downtown Management District has appointed Marianne Rosas-Ayub to its board of directors. Rosas-Ayub is the corporate regional sales and marketing director for Esperanto Developments, which owns Hotel Indigo in Downtown. She also serves on the city of El Paso’s Border Committee and previously served as the education committee chair for the El Paso Hotel and Lodging Association. The Downtown Management District provides services and promotes economic development in Downtown.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.