The Downtown Management District has hired Ricardo Bustamante and Arwen Lyle. Bustamante will serve as the new operations manager. He previously worked as the program supervisor for the city Parks and Recreation Department. He is completing a degree in criminal justice at the University of Texas at El Paso. Lyle was hired as an office and marketing assistant. She earned a bachelor’s degree in business management and marketing from Pensacola Christian College and previously served as the marketing and sales director at Painted Dunes Golf Course.

