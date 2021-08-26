Jason Brumfiel

Jason Brumfiel

The landmark Hotel Paso del Norte has named Jason Brumfiel executive chef. Brumfiel will oversee all of the dining at the hotel, including 1700° Steakhouse, Dome Bar, Sabor, El Mirador and Dulce. Most recently, he was executive chef at the Boathouse Restaurant, an upscale restaurant in St. Fernandina Beach, Florida. Chef Brumfiel’s plans include opening a rooftop garden and a chef’s table, as well as developing the outdoor patio area. He also plans to incorporate more local flavors into the menus, including a new pozole dish. The hotel’s culinary team will participate in a pozole cookoff and the winning dish will be added to the menu.

