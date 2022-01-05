The Krupp Building, designed by renowned Southwest architect Henry Trost and built in 1916 in Downtown, is on Preservation Texas’ 2021 “Most Endangered Places” list. It is one of nine endangered sites around the state announced last week by the nonprofit, which works to protect the historic resources of Texas. Other sites include East End, which was established in Freeport in 1930 as a segregated neighborhood; a park in Quanah; the Dunbar Historic District in San Marcos; and a former jail in Young County. In a release, Preservation Texas said the Krupp Building “was constructed for Haymon Krupp, a Jewish immigrant from Lithuania who came to El Paso in 1890.” A businessman and oil wildcatter, Krupp helped pioneer El Paso’s rugged outdoor clothing industry. The Meyers Group, a Miami-based company that led the renovation of the historic Hotel Paso del Norte in Downtown, has posted plans on its website to build luxury condominiums on the site of the old building.
hot
Downtown building named among ‘Most Endangered Places’ in Texas
- By El Paso Inc. staff
-
-
- 0
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Hakes Brothers charges ahead with home construction
- UPDATE: Central Michigan, Washington State to play at Sun Bowl
- Whispers
- What's Up & Coming: Concerts & Events
- Economic outlook: Cautious optimism heading into 2022
- Q&A: Pifas Silva, former director of programs and services, Alzheimer’s Association West Texas chapter
- Dave Barry’s 2021 year in review
- El Pasoan of the Year: Dr. Richard Lange, President, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso
- Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Fan Guide
- Our 10 most-clicked stories of 2021
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- EXPLAINER: What's behind unrest rocking oil-rich Kazakhstan
- Australia, Japan sign defense pact as China concerns loom
- El Paso foreign trade zone recognized
- Downtown building named among ‘Most Endangered Places’ in Texas
- Radford School names executive director
- Sundt Foundation awards grants to three nonprofits
- Casa Kia gives vehicle to health care worker
- Far East park receives a Best Project award
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.