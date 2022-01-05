The Krupp Building, designed by renowned Southwest architect Henry Trost and built in 1916 in Downtown, is on Preservation Texas’ 2021 “Most Endangered Places” list. It is one of nine endangered sites around the state announced last week by the nonprofit, which works to protect the historic resources of Texas. Other sites include East End, which was established in Freeport in 1930 as a segregated neighborhood; a park in Quanah; the Dunbar Historic District in San Marcos; and a former jail in Young County. In a release, Preservation Texas said the Krupp Building “was constructed for Haymon Krupp, a Jewish immigrant from Lithuania who came to El Paso in 1890.” A businessman and oil wildcatter, Krupp helped pioneer El Paso’s rugged outdoor clothing industry. The Meyers Group, a Miami-based company that led the renovation of the historic Hotel Paso del Norte in Downtown, has posted plans on its website to build luxury condominiums on the site of the old building.

