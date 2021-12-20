Ring, the home security company owned by Amazon, donated 1,000 video doorbells and security cameras to the Texas Council on Family Violence, which distributed the products to three agencies in need: the Center Against Sexual and Family Violence in El Paso, Fort Bend Women’s Center and Grayson County Crisis Center. The donation is part of a now statewide collaboration that was launched in 2020 in Harris County, Texas. The Ring products will be given to survivors of domestic violence, sexual violence and stalking. The Center Against Sexual and Family Violence operates an emergency shelter with a family resource center, battering intervention and prevention program, and transitional living center.
Donation aims to improve safety of survivors of family violence
- By El Paso Inc. staff
