The Downtown Management District has appointed Leah Masters and Laura Uribarri to its board. Masters is an administration officer for United Bank of El Paso del Norte. She has a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies from UTEP and serves on several boards, including the UTEP development board and UTEP athletics board. Uribarri is the assistant dean of the UTEP College of Business Administration. She has served on the boards of the El Paso Chamber, El Paso Executive Forum and the Texas Lyceum. The DMD is a quasi-governmental entity governed by Downtown business and property owners that works to improve the Downtown area.

