The Downtown Management District has appointed El Paso entrepreneur Johnny Escalante to the board. Escalante earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing from UTEP and has served on the DMD marketing committee as an at-large member since 2017. Escalante is the managing partner of Later, Later, J&K Presents, Lost & Found and One:One, as well as the sales and marketing director for Escalante Roofing and Construction.

