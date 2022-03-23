Heather Frayre, a lawyer with Dickinson Wright, has been named to the 2022 Texas Super Lawyers Rising Stars list, which recognizes the top up-and-coming attorneys across the state. Also, El Paso attorney Kathleen Walker, immigration practice group chair of Dickinson Wright, will speak at the American Immigration Lawyers Association’s 2022 Border Issues Virtual Conference. She will participate in the panel discussion “Hot Topics: Breaking News and Emerging Trends,” on March 30.

