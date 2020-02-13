Dickinson Wright law firm, which has an office in El Paso headed by attorney Mark Walker, has implemented a new paid parental leave policy for its staff. The policy allows staff to take up to 12 weeks of full paid leave to care for a newborn or newly adopted child. The policy is gender-neutral. Dickinson Wright is a general practice business law firm headquartered in Detroit with more than 475 attorneys.

