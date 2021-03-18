Destination El Paso, the parent of Visit El Paso and El Paso Live, has launched a new operating division and is hiring. El Paso Water Parks will oversee operations, sales and marketing for the city of El Paso’s four new regional water park facilities. Each water park has its own theme – Camp Cohen, Chapoteo, Lost Kingdom and Oasis – and feature lazy rivers, slides, rentable cabanas, concessions, climbing walls, and El Paso’s only learn-to-surf machine. There are several part-time and full-time positions available, including lifeguard, assistant park manager, park manager and part-time supervisor. For more information, go online to EPWaterParks.com.

