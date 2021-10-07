Destination El Paso, which provides convention, tourism, venue and event management services in the region, has hired Emi Diaz as advertising and marketing manager. The organization has also promoted Lauren Falco to advertising and marketing manager of El Paso Live and El Paso Water Parks, which are operating divisions of Destination El Paso, which is managed by ASM Global. Falco has worked with El Paso Live since 2014, most recently as digital media manager.

