The U.S. Department of Agriculture has granted El Paso-based nonprofit Desert Spoon Food Hub $445,019 in funds to help grow the market share of small- to medium-sized farms in the region over the next three years. The grant is part of the USDA Local Food Promotion Program. Desert Spoon works to increase access to affordable, healthy food while supporting local farmers. “One thing the pandemic did was it made people stop and wonder what they were eating and where that food was coming from,” says Adriana Clowe, Desert Spoon Food Hub executive director. “People are seeing the value in buying local, fresh food products and we want to help farmers in the region take advantage of this window.”

