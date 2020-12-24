Desert Imaging has made donations to three El Paso organizations. They are: Operation Noel, $2,500; Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, $2,000; and El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, $1,500. Desert Imaging employees Nina Peck and Julie Rodriguez raised $2,000 by selling hand-crafted necklaces and bracelets. The company matched and then doubled the money raised through the necklace sales.

