El Paso orthodontist Jaime Rivera and his wife, Karina Rivera, have donated $25,000 to the Hunt School of Dental Medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso. The couple owns and manage Rivera Orthodontics. Dr. Rivera is an Army veteran, a dentofacial orthopedics specialist and one of four board-certified orthodontists in El Paso. He earned his dental degree at Temple University School of Dentistry in Philadelphia and completed his orthodontic residency at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. The donation supports scholarships. An oral surgery medical suite at the Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic has been named in the family’s honor.

