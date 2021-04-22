Fruithandler

Robin and Tony Furman have established the Furman Family-Dr. Ross Fruithandler Memorial Fund for the Hunt School of Dental Medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso. Ross Fruithandler, D.D.S, served the El Paso community as an endodontist in private practice from 1989 to 2019. He died on March 31, 2021. The Furmans were friends of Fruithandler and created the fund to honor his life and the impact he had on the community. Gifts up to $25,000 will be matched by the Furman family for a permanent scholarship endowment that celebrates Fruithandler’s life work.

