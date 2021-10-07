Dr. Richard Black headshot

Dr. Richard Black

El Paso dentist Dr. Richard Black, founding dean of the Hunt School of Dental Medicine, has been named Texas Dentist of the Year by the Texas Academy of General Dentistry. An orthodontist, Black has been in private practice in El Paso for more than 40 years. He received his doctor of dental surgery degree in 1976 from the University of Texas Dental Branch of Houston. Black was named dean in June 2018 and led the establishment of the dental school. The inaugural class of 40 students began classes in July at the dental school, the only one in West Texas and first to open in Texas in 50 years. Black grew up in Central El Paso, attending Austin High School. His father was one of the first orthodontists in El Paso. Black is a national trustee for the Texas district of the American Dental Association and has previously served as president of the El Paso Dental Society and Texas Dental Association.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.