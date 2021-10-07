El Paso dentist Dr. Richard Black, founding dean of the Hunt School of Dental Medicine, has been named Texas Dentist of the Year by the Texas Academy of General Dentistry. An orthodontist, Black has been in private practice in El Paso for more than 40 years. He received his doctor of dental surgery degree in 1976 from the University of Texas Dental Branch of Houston. Black was named dean in June 2018 and led the establishment of the dental school. The inaugural class of 40 students began classes in July at the dental school, the only one in West Texas and first to open in Texas in 50 years. Black grew up in Central El Paso, attending Austin High School. His father was one of the first orthodontists in El Paso. Black is a national trustee for the Texas district of the American Dental Association and has previously served as president of the El Paso Dental Society and Texas Dental Association.
Dental school dean named Texas Dentist of the Year
- By El Paso Inc. staff
