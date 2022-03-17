Tedd Mitchell, Wendy Woodall and Richard Lange

Dr. Tedd Mitchell, Dr. Wendy Woodall and Dr. Richard Lange

 Photo provided by TTUHSC El Paso

The chancellor of the Texas Tech University System, Dr. Tedd Mitchell, recently honored the academic dean of the Hunt School of Dental Medicine in El Paso, Dr. Wendy Woodall. She was presented the Chancellor’s Council Distinguished Teaching Award and a $5,000 stipend. The honor is the most prestigious awarded to faculty in the Texas Tech University System. Woodall played a key role in getting the new dental school ready for its first students, including the development of the curriculum. Woodall is also involved with Texas Missions of Mercy, Remote Area Medical and the American Dental Association’s Give Kids a Smile program. Prior to coming to El Paso, she was a professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

