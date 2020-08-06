Le
Mariel Garza

A new dental practice, led by Dr. Tracy Le, D.D.S, is opening in Far East El Paso. Named 915 Smile, it is under construction at Zaragoza and Rich Beem and scheduled to open in late September. It will offer a range of dental services, including sleep oral appliances as an alternative treatment for sleep apnea. They are partnering with El Paso nonprofit Books are GEMS to provide books to local children. “As an immigrant, I came to the United States not knowing any English. I enjoy reading as it helped me learn a new language,” she said. “Books also reminded me about my parents. They were working multiple jobs, but no matter how tired they were, my parents always made sure to read to me every night.”

