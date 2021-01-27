Del Sol Medical Center is using the SmartGuard UV robot to maximize disinfecting of hospital areas and spaces for COVID-19. The high-intensity, broad-spectrum UV robot quickly and safely disinfects with no chemicals and no wait time for employees to re-enter an area. It produces germicidal UV-C, UV-B and anti-bacterial UV-A to deactivate the DNA and RNA of organisms. The robot can disinfect up to 4,500 feet of linear surface areas in an eight-hour shift.

