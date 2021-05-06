Del Sol Medical Center is now offering the CardioMEMS HF System to heart patients. A new miniaturized, wireless monitoring sensor used to manage heart failure, the technology allows patients to remotely transmit pulmonary artery pressure to their health care providers. Dr. Juan Taveras, a cardiologist at Del Sol Medical Center and the first in the region to implant the technology, said in a news release that it’s a transformative technology, especially amid the pandemic. “As a cardiologist who has worked closely with cardiovascular patients throughout the global pandemic, the wireless monitoring device has been vital in reducing hospital admissions,” he said. 

