Del Sol Medical Center has hired Dr. Malik Merchant as chief medical officer. Most recently, Merchant worked at Austin Diagnostic Clinic as section chief of hospitalists and post-acute care, as well as a consultant for hospital-based programs through his company Merchant Internal Medicine PC. He is board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and earned his medical degree from Aga Khan University Medical Center in Karachi, Pakistan. He completed his residency and internship in internal medicine at the Peoria Illinois Medical Center at the University of Illinois.

