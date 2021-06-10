The Deby Lewis Foundation, a fund of the Paso del Norte Community Foundation, has announced the recipients of the 2021 Deby Lewis Foundation Scholarship. The recipients, all Eastwood High School graduating seniors, are:  Deziree Dominguez, Sara Fernandez, Ava Fraga, Natalie Heredia, Matthew Hernandez, Isaiah Herrera, Mia McNulty, Jenna Villareal, Victor Para and Manette Fuente. The foundation was established in 2016 to honor the legacy of Deby Lewis, who dedicated her life to the education of students at Eastwood High School and Ysleta Independent School District.

