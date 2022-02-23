Blue Road, a Dallas-based warehouse distribution company, has finished and fully leased a 315,000-square-foot building it built on spec in the Westpark Logistics Center in Santa Teresa, New Mexico. It has now broken ground on the second phase: Westpark Building 2, a 364,500-square-foot cross-dock facility at 550 Industrial Ave. It will have 36-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinklers and 185-foot truck courts. Blue Road is working with CBRE to lease the project, which is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2022.

