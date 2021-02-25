G-Global has leased 38,400-square-feet of industrial space at 9660 Joe Rodriguez Dr.

G-Global, a cross-border customs and logistics company, is expanding its El Paso operation and has leased 38,400-square-feet of industrial space at 9660 Joe Rodriguez Dr. The building is owned by Boston-based Equity Industrial Partners and New York-based Raith Capital Partners. G-Global previously occupied 20,000-square-feet at 9600 Joe Rodriguez. Arturo De la Mora and Andres Sandoval with CBRE represented the tenant and landlord in the lease negotiations. G-Global, which is led by CEO Fidel Gutiérrez Cetto, has more than 600 employees and has expanded its operations to all major ports on the U.S.-Mexico border.

