Matthews
Joel Salcido

CultureSpan Marketing has promoted Mike Matthews to president and chief creative officer. Matthews has been with the El Paso-based marketing and advertising firm since 2005, when he began as an intern. He has worked in various roles, most recently as vice president of creative services. Matthews has a bachelor’s degree in digital production and media advertising from the University of Texas at El Paso. CultureSpan was founded in 1980 by CEO Nancy Laster and has a staff of 16 people.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.