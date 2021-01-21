CultureSpan Marketing has promoted Mike Matthews to president and chief creative officer. Matthews has been with the El Paso-based marketing and advertising firm since 2005, when he began as an intern. He has worked in various roles, most recently as vice president of creative services. Matthews has a bachelor’s degree in digital production and media advertising from the University of Texas at El Paso. CultureSpan was founded in 1980 by CEO Nancy Laster and has a staff of 16 people.
