Elizabeth Dipp Metzger

Elizabeth Dipp Metzger, the founder and president of Crown Wealth Strategies in El Paso, has qualified for the “Top of the Table” of the Million Dollar Round Table, a global association of financial professionals founded in 1927. Dipp Metzger, who has been a New York Life agent since 2009, was also recently named a member of New York Life’s Chairman’s Cabinet, which is reserved for the top 50 producing agents. Crown Wealth Strategies advisor Andrew Snyder was named to the Chairman’s Council, and advisors Brian Metzger and Javier Zubiate were named members of the Executive Council. Berthy Nora Aguirre-Corral was named a member of New York Life’s Quality Council.

