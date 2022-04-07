Crime Stoppers of El Paso recently swore in its new board president and officers. The board president is Norma Rincon, executive associate in the office of the executive medical director at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. She has been a member of the Crime Stoppers board since 2019. The new officers are: Maria “Mayela” Mejia as vice president of administration, Romaree Herbert as vice president of public relations, Eric Zubia as secretary and Vivian Harlan as assistant treasurer. The board has vacancies. For more information, email crimestoppersep@gmail.com.
Crime Stoppers names board president, officers
- By El Paso Inc. staff
