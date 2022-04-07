Crime Stoppers of El Paso recently swore in its new board president and officers. The board president is Norma Rincon, executive associate in the office of the executive medical director at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. She has been a member of the Crime Stoppers board since 2019. The new officers are: Maria “Mayela” Mejia as vice president of administration, Romaree Herbert as vice president of public relations, Eric Zubia as secretary and Vivian Harlan as assistant treasurer. The board has vacancies. For more information, email crimestoppersep@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.