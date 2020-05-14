In partnership with the Walton Family Foundation, the Council on Regional Economic Expansion and Educational Development, or CREEED, has disbursed a total of $50,000 to aid the El Paso region in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank received $20,000; the El Paso Community Foundation received $20,000 to aid in its distribution of N95 masks to health care workers; and the Paso del Norte Community Foundation received $10,000 to help protect homeless and elderly populations.
