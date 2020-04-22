Security Service Federal Credit Union is donating $52,500 to food banks across the communities it serves in Texas, Colorado and Utah. Donations are being made to the San Antonio Food Bank, Coastal Bend Food Bank, Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley, El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, Care and Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado and The Salvation Army – Salt Lake City Corps.

