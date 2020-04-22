Security Service Federal Credit Union is donating $52,500 to food banks across the communities it serves in Texas, Colorado and Utah. Donations are being made to the San Antonio Food Bank, Coastal Bend Food Bank, Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley, El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, Care and Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado and The Salvation Army – Salt Lake City Corps.
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Tesla has plans to open El Paso center, state filings show
- Coronavirus in El Paso: Latest updates
- The trains are coming
- Lower property taxes? Don’t count on it.
- Greyhound Launches Rides for Responders Program to Support Frontline Heroes During COVID-19
- Top El Paso golf club to close permanently
- ‘Voices of La Lydia’: Stories from historic school
- Call center evades coronavirus orders
- Desert Spoon Food Hub lands funds to expand farm box service
- Business dries up for flower shops during pandemic
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Latest News
- UTEP names new vice president for advancement
- City names new director of Sun Metro
- El Paso ad agency announces promotion
- El Paso mayor contributes to fund for first responders
- El Paso laundry recertified Hygienically Clean for Healthcare
- First responders receive donation of 4,000 face masks
- Free meals at McDonald’s for health care workers, first responders
- Credit union donates to food banks
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.