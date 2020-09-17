Creative Kids has announced its new board officers and members for 2020-21. The board officers are: president, Charlie Castillo, chief nursing
officer, The Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus; vice president,
Vanessa Leon, director of corporate partnerships and alumni
relations at the University of Texas at El Paso; treasurer, Cynthia Pina,
corporate development senior specialist, El Paso Electric; and secretary, Lorely Ambriz, head librarian and assistant professor, El Paso Community
College Northwest Campus. The new members are Jonathan “JJ” Childress, Microsoft community engagement manager, and Arianna Rodriguez, portfolio manager, WestStar Bank Wealth Management. Creative Kids has brought art programs to children with cancer or disabilities and children who come from low-income families since the nonprofit was founded more than 20 years ago.
