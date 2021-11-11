The El Paso County Recovery Fund – launched by the Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Foundation with El Paso County, EPISO/Border Interfaith and UpTogether – is providing 245 families in El Paso County with monthly payments to address financial difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Families receive an upfront payment of $1,200, followed by five monthly payments of $240 from October 2021 to February 2022. This is the second relief effort by the partners. El Paso County has committed $300,000 to the fund, the Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Foundation $100,000 and UpTogether $200,000. EPISO/Border Interfaith connected families in need to the fund.

