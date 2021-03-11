Hernandez

El Paso County has named Michael Hernandez as its new economic development director. Hernandez is the former executive director of the Horizon City Economic Development Corporation and, previously, worked on elections policy with lawmakers in all 50 states as part of the National Conference of State Legislatures. He is a graduate of the University of Texas at El Paso and a former El Paso Times journalist. Hernandez serves on the Workforce Solutions Borderplex Board of Directors.

