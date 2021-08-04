The El Paso County Clerk’s Office is once again accepting appointments for all services provided at its Downtown office in the El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio. To schedule an appointment, call 915-546-2071. The county clerk also has two annex locations that offer birth, marriage and death certificate services and recording and assumed name services without an appointment. The Northeast Annex, 4641 Cohen Dr., is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the Ysleta Annex, 9521 Socorro, is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.