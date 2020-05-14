Conviva Care Centers has donated $100,000 to the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank to help seniors during the coronavirus pandemic. The El Paso donation is part of an overall $2 million donation that Conviva made to food banks in Florida and Texas. A subsidiary of Humana Inc., Conviva provides primary care for seniors.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.