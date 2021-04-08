Loren Cartagena and Enrique Davila have joined El Paso Continuum of Care’s governing board. Cartagena is a Title 1 specialist at Socorro Independent School District, and Davila is the chief executive officer of the Child Crisis Center. El Paso Continuum of Care is a local community planning network of public, private and nonprofit partners that work to end homelessness in El Paso County. The board also includes Shelby McCue, chair; EdRicardo Gandara, vice-chair; Melissa Lopez, treasurer; Bobby Bowling; Benjamin Miranda; Bill Schlesinger; Bill Sparks; Miguel Hernandez; and Deborah Zuloaga.
hot
Continuum of Care adds board members
- El Paso Inc. staff
-
- Updated
- 0
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Owner of Downtown tenement plans renovations
- Some subcontractors struggle as EPISD projects drag on
- Q&A: Matt Kerr, managing shareholder, Lauterbach Borschow & Company
- El Paso programs address obesity
- Alamo Drafthouse Cinema plots a comeback
- Whispers: Casas steps down, space help wanted and Aaron Jones' sombrero
- Artist’s mural adds vibrancy to Alamo Drafthouse Cinema East
- Hunt foundation gifts $5 million to children’s museum
- WestStar announces hire
- Spray parks, rec centers, museums, libraries to reopen
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Latest News
- Former mayor’s chief of staff joins Hunt Companies
- Lawyer joins Kemp Smith as associate
- TTUHSC El Paso student recognized for gallbladder research
- Paso del Norte Health Foundation seeks proposals
- Continuum of Care adds board members
- GECU Foundation donates to microenterprise program
- Hunt School of Dental Medicine receives gift
- Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso hosts training event for new gallstone procedure
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.