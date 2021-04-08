Loren Cartagena and Enrique Davila have joined El Paso Continuum of Care’s governing board. Cartagena is a Title 1 specialist at Socorro Independent School District, and Davila is the chief executive officer of the Child Crisis Center. El Paso Continuum of Care is a local community planning network of public, private and nonprofit partners that work to end homelessness in El Paso County. The board also includes Shelby McCue, chair; EdRicardo Gandara, vice-chair; Melissa Lopez, treasurer; Bobby Bowling; Benjamin Miranda; Bill Schlesinger; Bill Sparks; Miguel Hernandez; and Deborah Zuloaga.

