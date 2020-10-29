Chavez

Hensel Phelps has promoted Carlos Chavez to project engineer on the recently awarded El Paso Water Field Office and Customer Service Building. Carlos has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a master’s in construction management from the University of Texas at El Paso. He has worked in construction for nine years. Projects he has worked on with Hansel Phelps include the Columbus Land Port of Entry in Columbus, New Mexico, and the UTEP Interdisciplinary Research Building.   

