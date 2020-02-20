CommUNITY en Accion, a network of Hispanic leaders working to improve the region, has announced its new board chair, vice-chair and three new members. Rosemary Marin, labor and employment attorney at ScottHulse, is the board chair, and Luis Rosas with Hub International was elected vice-chair. The three new members are Sylvia Acosta, Lorena Castaneda and Agustin Montes.

