United Bank of El Paso del Norte has named Norm Peters interim president. Most recently, Peters was United Bank’s senior vice president and chief lending officer for commercial lending. He has more than 30 years of experience in El Paso’s financial market and has served on many community boards, including the Rotary Club of West El Paso, YMCA, El Paso Chamber, UTEP Family Business Forum, Candlelighters of El Paso and PBS El Paso. Former United Bank President Les Parker has retired.

