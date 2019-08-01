County Commissioner Vince Perez was unanimously elected chairman of the Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Transportation Policy Board. Perez replaces Sunland Park mayor Javier Perea. He will preside over Transportation Policy Board meetings and serve as chair of the executive committee, where he can appoint members and also establish ad-hoc committees to address regional transportation issues. El Paso Mayor Dee Margo was elected vice-chair. The MPO is a federally mandated and funded transportation policy-making organization that is made up of representatives from all cities within El Paso County, El Paso’s state legislative delegation, and other representatives from El Paso County government, Doña Ana County government, the New Mexico cities of Sunland Park, Vinton and Anthony, as well as representatives from the Texas and New Mexico departments of transportation.
