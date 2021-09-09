Tod Grice

Tod Grice

CARR, a company that provides real estate services to tenants and buyers in the health care industry, has launched in El Paso. The company has added broker Tod Grice to its Texas team. He will provide commercial real estate services to health care providers in the El Paso area. Founded in Colorado in 2009, the company now has more than 125 agents in all 50 states, including seven in Texas.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.