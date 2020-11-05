The Child Abuse Resources and Education Services Clinic, better known as the C.A.R.E.S. Clinic, has expanded and established a one-stop center to evaluate, treat and support victims of child abuse and neglect. The center was formerly housed within El Paso Children’s Hospital. C.A.R.E.S. works with Child Protective Services, law enforcement and local child abuse/advocacy stakeholders to provide comprehensive services to children who have been hurt physically and emotionally. It expects to help more than 900 victims by the end of 2020, a 30% increase over last year.

