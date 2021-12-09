Providence Children’s Hospital recently opened El Paso’s first complex airway and ventilator clinic. In addition to providing care for children with ventilators or tracheostomy tubes, the clinic will provide support and education for families. The children’s hospital at 2001 N. Oregon is operated by Tenet Healthcare’s Hospitals of Providence network in El Paso.
Clinic for children with ventilators opens
- By El Paso Inc. staff
