The El Paso Community Foundation is now accepting applications for its Classroom Fund. Through the program, which the foundation launched in 2011, full-time teachers in El Paso and Las Cruces are eligible for resource grants of up to $1,000 to use for classroom materials. Applications are due by May 8. Grants are available to all full-time, pre-K through 12th grade educators, including teachers, librarians, guidance counselors, school nurses and coaches who are also teachers. Eligible candidates must spend at least 75% of their time working directly with students. For more information and to apply, go online to TheClassroomFund.org. Last year the fund handed out almost $50,000 in grants to 59 teachers from schools across the region.
Classroom Fund accepting applications
- By El Paso Inc. staff
