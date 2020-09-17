The city of El Paso has been awarded the 2020 Making a Difference Gold-Level Aetna Workplace Well-Being Award. The award recognizes the city’s commitment to creating a healthy workplace for its employees. The city has crafted a comprehensive wellness strategy for its employees to live healthier and more active lifestyles while making wellness its priority.  

