The city of El Paso Economic and International Development Department has partnered with three nonprofit organizations, LiftFund, Project Vida, and PeopleFund, to distribute funds received from the federal CARES Act to help eligible small businesses and nonprofits. The funding will be provided in the form of grants to eligible businesses and nonprofits financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. LiftFund will receive up to $8.5 million to distribute grants of up to $25,000 to small businesses with five to 10 employees and gross revenue of up to $2 million. Project Vida will receive up to $2.5 million to distribute grants of up to $5,000 to micro businesses with one to four employees and gross revenue of up to $2 million. PeopleFund will receive up to $2.5 million to distribute grants of up to $5,000 to independent contractors and sole proprietors without employees and gross annual revenues of up to $2 million.

